Community Tours VLANJ’s New Home During Annual Day of Giving

PARSIPPANY — Joan Cutrone has volunteered for years at Vision Loss Alliance of New Jersey’s major fundraiser as a Chester Lioness, supporting the nonprofit’s efforts to empower people with vision loss or blindness. At an open house at VLANJ’s new space in Morris Plains, Cutrone saw that commitment in action as staff demonstrated how they teach adaptive skills and technology that foster independence.

“VLANJ does so much for this community, and they do it so well,” Cutrone said. Throughout the Oct. 9 tour, staff showed how VLANJ helps people live independently — from mastering technology to cooking safely. “This building is amazing, with everything on one floor — but it’s the staff who make this place,” she said.

The open house was held in conjunction with VLANJ’s 4th Annual Day of Giving, which ran through October 10 and raised more than $12,000 in 1 day, 9 hours and 43 minutes — honoring the organization’s founding year, 1943. Proceeds will support VLANJ’s expanding technology program, which teaches participants how to use accessible devices and apps, many powered by artificial intelligence.

VLANJ President and CEO Bill Schuldt invited guests to imagine how they would handle everyday tasks if they suddenly lost their vision — choosing clothes, navigating their homes or cooking dinner for their families. “Our programs are geared to help provide the answers to these questions,” Schuldt said.

Accessibility in Action

Staff led guests through the new center, demonstrating how technology, adaptive skills and confidence come together to foster independence.

Technology Coordinator Anthony Filingeri showcased the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which use AI to describe surroundings. Wearing a pair, he asked the device to identify what was in front of him, then what was beyond the windows, and it accurately identified cars in the parking lot. “Anything a sighted person can see, these glasses can describe,” he said.

Program Director Vicki Lowrie and Program Coordinator Liz Edwards explained orientation and mobility training, including mental mapping of familiar spaces and keeping designated spots for key items. Edwards, who also facilitates the self-advocacy group, said VLANJ also helps people cope with “the emotional and mental elements of losing one’s sight.”

They also offered guidance on how to assist respectfully. “Don’t grab the person,” said Edwards, who has significant vision loss and began at VLANJ as a participant. “Always ask, ‘Do you need assistance?’”

In the teaching kitchen, Outreach Specialist Patricia Ebel demonstrated safe cooking techniques using adaptive tools such as knife guards. “Participants make the most amazing dishes,” Ebel said. “You just have to take your time and do it slowly.”

Guests Bill Houck, principal and wealth manager at Modera Wealth Management, and Heather Govic, client service specialist at the firm, called the experience “incredible.” Modera served as the event’s presenting sponsor. Both were impressed by the hands-on demonstrations and by the display of artwork created by participants.

Anthony Camuso, case management supervisor at DAWN Center for Independent Living in Denville, attended to learn how VLANJ’s programs might benefit DAWN clients with vision loss and to explore future collaboration.

Honoring VLANJ’s Legacy

Photos along the hallways trace VLANJ’s evolution from its Newark roots in 1943, when adults with vision loss or blindness formed a social club to support one another and challenge bias. In 1955, the organization moved to Denville as the New Jersey Foundation for the Blind, launched a summer camp for blind women, and over time broadened its programs to include wellness and technology education.

Renamed Vision Loss Alliance of New Jersey in 2016, it continued to innovate — adding low vision occupational therapy and expanding its range of services. During the pandemic, VLANJ introduced virtual programming that remains a vital option today. The nonprofit now offers in-center and virtual programs that build life skills, teach technology use and mobility, and help participants gain confidence and independence. VLANJ also collaborates with the New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired to host in-person events that foster connection and intergenerational mentorship.