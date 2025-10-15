Parsippany School Board Candidates to Participate in Public Forum

PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to attend the Parsippany-Troy Hills School Board Candidates Night on Thursday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Parsippany High School. The event offers voters an opportunity to meet the candidates seeking election to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education and to learn more about their positions on key issues affecting local schools.

Sponsored by the Parsippany PTAs, the program encourages community engagement and informed voting ahead of the upcoming school board election. Attendees will be able to hear from each candidate and submit questions either in person or in advance online at https://bit.ly/2026ParsippanyBOE.

For those unable to attend in person, the forum will be streamed live on the Video On the Go YouTube channel, ensuring all residents have access to the discussion.

With topics such as academic achievement, fiscal responsibility, and student well-being at the forefront, this event provides an important opportunity for the community to engage directly with the candidates who will help shape the future of Parsippany’s public schools.

Residents are encouraged to attend, listen, and make their voices heard—because your school board vote counts.