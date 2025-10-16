The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms to Host “Free Fall Open House”

PARSIPPANY — he Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, the early 20th-century historic home of Gustav Stickley, will host a FREE Fall Open House on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The celebration will take place across the scenic Craftsman Farms property and will include open house access to the Log House, beautifully adorned with period-inspired All Hallows Eve décor.

Docents will be stationed throughout the Log House and surrounding landscape to share fascinating insights about the history and significance of this national treasure. Completed in 1911, the Log House is recognized as one of the most important architectural achievements of the American Arts and Crafts movement. Originally designed as a clubhouse, it later became the Stickley family home and continues to serve as the heart of the property today.

Visitors of all ages are invited to create their own leaf print tile at the craft table and enjoy VIP shopping in The Craftsman Shop (completed in 2024), featuring custom jewelry, home décor, the museum’s new children’s book, and other visitor favorites.

Guests can also enter a Door Prize Drawing for a chance to win a Mystery Gift from The Craftsman Shop and a Household Membership to the museum.

For an additional fee, visitors may take a Docent-led Autumn Grounds Tour of Gustav Stickley’s country estate, exploring its lush landscape nestled “deep in the sunny New Jersey hills.” Advance purchase for the tour is recommended.

The FREE Fall Open House runs from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025.



For more information, visit www.stickleymuseum.org