Friday, October 17, 2025
The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms to Host “Free Fall Open House”

Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, a nationally recognized historic site in Parsippany, served as the backdrop for a remarkable ceremony
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — he Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, the early 20th-century historic home of Gustav Stickley, will host a FREE Fall Open House on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The celebration will take place across the scenic Craftsman Farms property and will include open house access to the Log House, beautifully adorned with period-inspired All Hallows Eve décor.

Docents will be stationed throughout the Log House and surrounding landscape to share fascinating insights about the history and significance of this national treasure. Completed in 1911, the Log House is recognized as one of the most important architectural achievements of the American Arts and Crafts movement. Originally designed as a clubhouse, it later became the Stickley family home and continues to serve as the heart of the property today.

Visitors of all ages are invited to create their own leaf print tile at the craft table and enjoy VIP shopping in The Craftsman Shop (completed in 2024), featuring custom jewelry, home décor, the museum’s new children’s book, and other visitor favorites.

Guests can also enter a Door Prize Drawing for a chance to win a Mystery Gift from The Craftsman Shop and a Household Membership to the museum.

For an additional fee, visitors may take a Docent-led Autumn Grounds Tour of Gustav Stickley’s country estate, exploring its lush landscape nestled “deep in the sunny New Jersey hills.” Advance purchase for the tour is recommended.

The FREE Fall Open House runs from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

For more information, visit www.stickleymuseum.org

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
