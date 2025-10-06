Celebrate Diwali with Light, Color, and Community at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

PARSIPPANY — Diwali, often referred to as the “Festival of Lights,” is a celebration of joy, hope, and togetherness observed by millions around the world. Diwali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is not only celebrated by Hindus, but by people of various religious and cultural backgrounds, uniting communities through vibrant traditions, spiritual reflection, and shared festivities.

This year, the Diwali celebration at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Parsippany, NJ will highlight the theme of unity, inviting communities to come together to honor shared values, cultural heritage, and spiritual reflection. BAPS welcomes the public to join in the festivities and experience the vibrant traditions of Diwali.

Who: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Parsippany

What/when: 1. Kids Diwali celebration on Saturday October 18 From 10:00 a.m. Onwards

Registration recommended baps.sl/par-kdc25

2. Diwali Celebration (Laxmi pujan) Monday, October 20 – 6:30 p.m. onwards

Registration recommended https://forms.office.com/r/XqSVky6eZ9

3. Grand Annakut on Saturday, October 25 – 9:00 a.m. onwards

Where: 3, Entin Road, Parsippany

Key highlights of the celebration include:

● Radiant Mandir Decorations: Visitors will be greeted by colorful lights, handcrafted décor, and intricate rangoli designs that reflect the rich artistic traditions of India.

● Annakut Offering: A central feature of Diwali, the Annakut will display hundreds of vegetarian dishes arranged as a symbol of gratitude and devotion.

● Engaging Youth Activities: Children and youth can enjoy interactive programs, games, fireworks, and cultural experiences designed to teach the values and significance of Diwali in a fun, memorable way.

This celebration provides an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together, celebrate unity, and share in the joy and warmth of Diwali.

For more information, please contact Jatin Jasani at (973) 580-5359 or email [email protected].

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions through its over 120 mandirs in North America and over 5,000 centers worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, visit http://www.baps.org.