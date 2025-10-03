School of Rock Strikes a Chord in Parsippany with High-Energy Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — A new beat is pulsing through Parsippany as School of Rock Parsippany officially opened its doors on Sunday, September 7, welcoming families, young musicians, and community leaders for a full day of music, tours, and hands-on demos.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting attended by Mayor James R. Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Team, and representatives of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests packed the lobby as instructors and students and Mayor Barberio traded riffs on stage, showcasing the performance-based music program that has made School of Rock a nationwide favorite.

“Today isn’t just about opening a business—it’s about opening opportunities,” said Rob Corbi. “We’re here to help kids and adults build confidence, find their voice, and experience the joy of performing live music together.”

Frank Cahill emphasized the importance of the school’s arrival in the community. “Parsippany continues to thrive when we welcome businesses that inspire creativity and provide opportunities for our youth,” said Cahill. “School of Rock is more than a music school—it’s an investment in the next generation and a boost to our local economy.”

https://youtu.be/mhQd-EqAQD0

Throughout the day, visitors toured the rehearsal rooms, vocal and drum studios, and performance space while staff explained how students progress from one-on-one instruction to full band rehearsals and live gigs. Attendees sampled mini-lessons on guitar, bass, drums, piano, and vocals, and signed up for trial sessions and fall enrollment.

First Jam: Instructors and students trade riffs during an afternoon showcase in the school’s performance space.

Mayor Barberio praised the new addition to Parsippany’s small-business and arts community. “School of Rock brings energy, creativity, and opportunity for our young people,” he said. “It’s a perfect fit for Parsippany and a great sign of our town’s continued growth.”

Parents said they were impressed by the school’s structured curriculum and emphasis on real-stage experience. “My daughter has practiced at home for years,” one parent shared. “Seeing her jump on stage with a band—and light up—that’s priceless.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio shares a moment with a School of Rock student after joining in on a jam session.

What the Program Offers

All ages & levels. From beginners to advanced players, with tracks for youth and adults.

Performance-based learning. Private lessons plus weekly group rehearsals that lead to live shows at local venues.

Pro-level coaching. Experienced instructors guide students through classic rock, pop, indie, and more.

Gear & safety. Modern rehearsal rooms, stage-ready equipment, and a supportive, inclusive environment.

Community Notes

The School of Rock team plans to partner with local schools, nonprofits, and community events, offering student performances, workshops, and scholarship opportunities. “We’re excited to plug into Parsippany’s vibrant community—on stage and off,” said Rob Corbi. “Expect to see School of Rock students out performing and volunteering all year long.”

How to Get Involved

Families can schedule a tour, book a trial lesson, or enroll in fall programs by contacting School of Rock Parsippany. Limited spots are available for beginner “Rock 101” bands, performance groups, and adult programs.