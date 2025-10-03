Parsippany High School Girls Soccer Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Soccer program is inviting the community to enjoy a hearty breakfast for a good cause. On Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Applebee’s of Parsippany, located at 1057 Route 46 East, will host a Flapjack Fundraiser to benefit the team.

Tickets are $15 per person, and all proceeds will go directly toward the team’s Senior Banquet and Scholarships. Guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, and a beverage.

“This event is more than just breakfast—it’s a chance for our community to come together and support the student-athletes who represent Parsippany with pride both on and off the field,” said a team representative.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the team at [email protected].