Friday, October 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany High School Girls Soccer Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany High School Girls Soccer Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s

The delightful menu at the Lake Parsippany Ladies Auxiliary's Annual Pancake Breakfast featured mouthwatering pancakes and savory sausage, satisfying the taste buds of all who attended. It was a scrumptious feast that left guests wanting more.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2025

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Soccer program is inviting the community to enjoy a hearty breakfast for a good cause. On Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Applebee’s of Parsippany, located at 1057 Route 46 East, will host a Flapjack Fundraiser to benefit the team.

Tickets are $15 per person, and all proceeds will go directly toward the team’s Senior Banquet and Scholarships. Guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, and a beverage.

“This event is more than just breakfast—it’s a chance for our community to come together and support the student-athletes who represent Parsippany with pride both on and off the field,” said a team representative.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the team at [email protected].

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
School of Rock Strikes a Chord in Parsippany with High-Energy Grand Opening
Next article
Parsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »