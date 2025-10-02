Voter Registration Deadline for General Election is October 14

MORRIS COUNTY – With just three weeks left before the deadline, New Jersey residents are reminded to register or update their voter registration ahead of the 2025 General Election on Tuesday, November 4.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, October 14. On that day, county offices will also offer extended evening hours to make registration more accessible for residents.

Key dates to remember include:

November 3, by 3:00 p.m. – Last day to apply in person for a mail-in ballot

– Last day to apply in person for a mail-in ballot November 4 – General Election Day

Residents can register to vote, update their information, or confirm their registration status online through the New Jersey Division of Elections website.