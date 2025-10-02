Friday, October 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsVoter Registration Deadline for General Election is October 14
Local News

Voter Registration Deadline for General Election is October 14

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2665

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY – With just three weeks left before the deadline, New Jersey residents are reminded to register or update their voter registration ahead of the 2025 General Election on Tuesday, November 4.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, October 14. On that day, county offices will also offer extended evening hours to make registration more accessible for residents.

Key dates to remember include:

  • November 3, by 3:00 p.m. – Last day to apply in person for a mail-in ballot
  • November 4 – General Election Day

Residents can register to vote, update their information, or confirm their registration status online through the New Jersey Division of Elections website.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey Celebrates 35 Years of ClientPartnerships and Market Leadership
Next article
School of Rock Strikes a Chord in Parsippany with High-Energy Grand Opening
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »