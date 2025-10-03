Friday, October 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive
Local News

Parsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella at the PAL blood drive. File photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1105

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is inviting community members to take part in a life-saving blood donation drive on Saturday, December 13, at the Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road. The drive will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Blood donations are needed now more than ever. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States requires blood every two seconds. For some patients, a single donation can make the difference between life and death.

  • A burn victim may need as many as 20 units of platelets.
  • A car crash victim could require up to 100 units of blood.

“This event is a chance for residents to give back in one of the most meaningful ways possible — by saving lives,” said a Parsippany Lions Club representative.

Appointments are required to participate in the drive. Interested donors may register online at bit.ly/DonateBlood2025 or by scanning the QR code featured on the event flyer.

The Parsippany Lions Club is proud to partner with the Parsippany Library, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Kumon, Innovation Intelligence Impact, and Meena Upadhyay of New York Life in support of this important community event.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.parsippanylionsclub.org.

Give someone a chance to live — a good deed indeed!

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany High School Girls Soccer Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s
Next article
Pennacchio Blasts Absurd Democrat Suggestion to Seize Trump’s Golf Course for Housing
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »