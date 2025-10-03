Parsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is inviting community members to take part in a life-saving blood donation drive on Saturday, December 13, at the Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road. The drive will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Blood donations are needed now more than ever. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States requires blood every two seconds. For some patients, a single donation can make the difference between life and death.

A burn victim may need as many as 20 units of platelets.

A car crash victim could require up to 100 units of blood.

“This event is a chance for residents to give back in one of the most meaningful ways possible — by saving lives,” said a Parsippany Lions Club representative.

Appointments are required to participate in the drive. Interested donors may register online at bit.ly/DonateBlood2025 or by scanning the QR code featured on the event flyer.

The Parsippany Lions Club is proud to partner with the Parsippany Library, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Kumon, Innovation Intelligence Impact, and Meena Upadhyay of New York Life in support of this important community event.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.parsippanylionsclub.org.

Give someone a chance to live — a good deed indeed!