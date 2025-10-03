Friday, October 3, 2025
Pennacchio Blasts Absurd Democrat Suggestion to Seize Trump’s Golf Course for Housing

Senator Joe Pennachio
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
1171

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) issued the following statement in response to a foolish suggestion by a New Jersey Democrat to use eminent domain to seize President Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster and convert it into affordable housing:
“Democrats continue to show their true colors when it comes to their high-density housing scheme. They have weaponized the development of low-income housing, using it as a political threat instead of helping solve a basic human need. This latest stunt—targeting open space simply because they don’t like the President—is absurd, vindictive, and completely unserious.

“If Democrats truly cared about making homeownership more affordable in New Jersey, they wouldn’t need to play political games. They’ve controlled the Statehouse for over two decades. Instead of weaponizing affordable housing mandates, they should stop nickel-and-diming our residents to death with higher taxes, fees, tolls, and insurance premiums. 
“The real crisis is the cost of living in New Jersey—and it’s a direct result of years of failed Democrat leadership. Going after political opponents’ property and business is a new low, even for them.”

Senator Pennacchio has long criticized Democrats’ overreaching housing mandates, calling for more local control and practical reforms that focus on affordability through tax relief, economic development, and responsible planning.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
