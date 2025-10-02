Friday, October 3, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsResource Realty of Northern New Jersey Celebrates 35 Years of ClientPartnerships and...
Business NewsLocal News

Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey Celebrates 35 Years of ClientPartnerships and Market Leadership

(Back L-R): Principal Greg Sabato; Founder/Principal Tom Consiglio; Office Manager Linda Julien; Marketing Coordinator Lilla Vinci; Principal Scott Peck. (Seated L-R): Vice Presidents Dan Whitehead, Todd Hali and William Pastuszak; and Principal Scott Peck.  ~ Photo Credit: Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3137

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY – Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey (RRNNJ) recently celebrated its 35th anniversary by hosting a client appreciation event, honoring the long-standing relationships that have been the cornerstone of the firm’s success. The milestone celebration, held at The Highlawn, highlighted RRNNJ’s enduring commitment to its clients, many of whom have partnered with the firm for decades, through multiple generations of leadership and business growth. 

Founded in 1990 by Tom Consiglio, SIOR, with a vision to build a firm known for meaningful, long-term partnerships, RRNNJ has grown from a small operation to a premier advisory firm serving clients in New Jersey, New York State and Pennsylvania. The firm’s longevity in one of the nation’s most competitive commercial real estate markets is a testament to its foundational principle of prioritizing relationships over transactions. 

“Our 35th anniversary is a celebration of our clients,” said Consiglio. “We have been fortunate to work with an incredible group of individuals and companies, some of which are in their second and third generations of leadership. This is the ultimate validation of our approach – it’s not just about a single deal, but about being a trusted advisor for the long haul.” 

Throughout its history, RRNNJ has demonstrated remarkable resilience, navigating multiple economic downturns and a global pandemic. This steadfastness, combined with a deep, institutional-grade expertise in the Northern New Jersey/Southern New York State market, has allowed the firm to consistently deliver tailored, creative solutions that adapt to changing market conditions.  

Scott Peck, who has been with the firm since its inception and was recently appointed principal along with Greg Sabato and Brian Wilson, emphasized this client-centric philosophy. “Our success is directly linked to the success of our clients,” he said. “By truly understanding their unique needs and long-term goals, we’re able to deliver solutions that are not just effective but truly aligned with their vision. That’s been our formula for 35 years.” 

The firm’s client roster has included prominent names like Brookfield Properties and Morgan Stanley, with partnerships that have stood the test of time. 

“Since launching my brokerage career with Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey, it has been incredible to watch our long-standing relationships evolve from clients to family friends,” said Wilson. “We believe relationships, built on integrity and transparency, are the cornerstone of a successful real estate partnership and our clients are a testament to that.” 

With each of the firm’s principals holding SIOR designation, RRNNJ extends its local market expertise to a regional and national scale, leveraging this powerful network to help clients achieve their commercial real estate goals regardless of location.  

“Our history is rooted in community and market expertise, and our future is built on the same foundation,” said Sabato. “We look forward to continuing to foster a thriving business environment for our clients and contributing to the economic growth of our region for many more decades to come.” 

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Independent Voters Could Be Key in Parsippany’s Election Outcome
Next article
Voter Registration Deadline for General Election is October 14
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »