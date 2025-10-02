Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey Celebrates 35 Years of ClientPartnerships and Market Leadership

PARSIPPANY – Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey (RRNNJ) recently celebrated its 35th anniversary by hosting a client appreciation event, honoring the long-standing relationships that have been the cornerstone of the firm’s success. The milestone celebration, held at The Highlawn, highlighted RRNNJ’s enduring commitment to its clients, many of whom have partnered with the firm for decades, through multiple generations of leadership and business growth.

Founded in 1990 by Tom Consiglio, SIOR, with a vision to build a firm known for meaningful, long-term partnerships, RRNNJ has grown from a small operation to a premier advisory firm serving clients in New Jersey, New York State and Pennsylvania. The firm’s longevity in one of the nation’s most competitive commercial real estate markets is a testament to its foundational principle of prioritizing relationships over transactions.

“Our 35th anniversary is a celebration of our clients,” said Consiglio. “We have been fortunate to work with an incredible group of individuals and companies, some of which are in their second and third generations of leadership. This is the ultimate validation of our approach – it’s not just about a single deal, but about being a trusted advisor for the long haul.”

Throughout its history, RRNNJ has demonstrated remarkable resilience, navigating multiple economic downturns and a global pandemic. This steadfastness, combined with a deep, institutional-grade expertise in the Northern New Jersey/Southern New York State market, has allowed the firm to consistently deliver tailored, creative solutions that adapt to changing market conditions.

Scott Peck, who has been with the firm since its inception and was recently appointed principal along with Greg Sabato and Brian Wilson, emphasized this client-centric philosophy. “Our success is directly linked to the success of our clients,” he said. “By truly understanding their unique needs and long-term goals, we’re able to deliver solutions that are not just effective but truly aligned with their vision. That’s been our formula for 35 years.”

The firm’s client roster has included prominent names like Brookfield Properties and Morgan Stanley, with partnerships that have stood the test of time.

“Since launching my brokerage career with Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey, it has been incredible to watch our long-standing relationships evolve from clients to family friends,” said Wilson. “We believe relationships, built on integrity and transparency, are the cornerstone of a successful real estate partnership and our clients are a testament to that.”

With each of the firm’s principals holding SIOR designation, RRNNJ extends its local market expertise to a regional and national scale, leveraging this powerful network to help clients achieve their commercial real estate goals regardless of location.

“Our history is rooted in community and market expertise, and our future is built on the same foundation,” said Sabato. “We look forward to continuing to foster a thriving business environment for our clients and contributing to the economic growth of our region for many more decades to come.”