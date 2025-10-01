Letter to the Editor: Independent Voters Could Be Key in Parsippany’s Election Outcome

Dear Editor:

Was that an “uh oh” overheard at a recent gathering of Parsippany Republicans who were reviewing likely voting scenarios that will define the results of the upcoming Parsippany Mayoral and Town Council election on November 4th. To understand the growing and now palpable concerns worrying Parsippany Republicans and their out-of-town political handlers and developers, one only needs to consider the following factors:

First, the never ending and ever intensifying lunacy spewing from the Trump circus is bound to drive more traditional Reagan, McCain and Christie Republicans away from voting the Republican party line negatively impacting the numbers Mayor Barberio needs to win. And Jack Ciattarelli with his past years of hemming, hawing and hedging about President Trump is unlikely to develop much if any of the coattails that down ballot candidates, like Jamie Barberio, desperately require to win.

Second, the need and pent-up determination among local Democrats and many Independents to send the message that the ongoing and ever intensifying MAGA driven efforts to rewrite and destroy the 250 years American story is unacceptable. Remember in last June’s primary, Pulkit Desai running in an uncontested Democratic primary generated enough enthusiasm to rack up an impressive 3,412 votes. That total is likely to dramatically increase as the above-mentioned Democrats and Independents flock to the voting booth.to send a clear and compelling message.

Third, Jamie Barberio, who was running for his political life, could only muster 3,166 Parsippany Republicans to vote for him in the June primary, Unlike the Democratic primary, the Republican primary was hotly contested with Councilman Justin Musella securing 2,581 votes. So, a key question is who those 2,581 residents will vote for in the upcoming election. Unlike Mr. Musella who, promptly and expediently, abandoned his principled positions to support Mr. Barberio, many of his 2,581 supporters may place principle before party affiliation and vote for Desai Pulpit who has the experience and integrity to put Parsippany first.

So while “uh oh” could very possibly become “oh no” for Mayor Barberio’s hopes of winning, Parsippany voters of all political persuasions can cast a resounding “oh yes” vote that will secure Parsippany’s future.

Bob Crawford