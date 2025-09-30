Community Rallies to Support Carly Pasquale

PARSIPPANY — The community is coming together to support one of its own, Carly Pasquale, a beloved trainer and longtime member of Rumble Boxing Livingston. Carly was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently undergoing surgery at Morristown Hospital.

To assist Carly and her family during this difficult time, Rumble Boxing Livingston will host a special Multiple Trainer Fundraising Class on Saturday, October 18, at 12:00 p.m. The class is free to attend, with donations encouraged. Those unable to participate in person can still contribute online through a dedicated donation link.

Every dollar raised will go directly to Carly and her family as they focus on her healing and recovery.

Carly is the wife of Parsippany Police Officer and Volunteer Firefighter Sean Golden, and the outpouring of support reflects the community’s deep appreciation for their service and commitment.