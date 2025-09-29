Man Sentenced for Luring, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Attempted Endangering, and Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert M. McNally, and Boonton Township Chief of Police Thomas Cacciabeve confirmed the sentencing of Brian Stewart, 43, formerly of Clifton, in connection with multiple sexual offenses that occurred in March 2024.

On May 23, 2025, a jury returned guilty verdicts following a three-day trial. Stewart was found guilty of three counts of second degree Luring, two counts of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and four counts of second degree Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault.

On September 26, the Honorable Robert M. Hanna, J.S.C. sentenced Stewart to an aggregate term of fifteen years in New Jersey State Prison.

The Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault convictions are subject to the provisions of the No Early Release Act, which makes Stewart ineligible for parole until he has served 85 percent of the sentence imposed. Upon his release, Stewart is subject to Megan’s Law registration requirements and to comply with Parole Supervision for Life.

Stewart remained in custody until his sentence date.

On March 22, 2024, the Boonton Township Police Department received a referral regarding child exploitation on the internet. Thereafter, members of the Boonton Township Police Department investigated the referral. The investigation revealed Stewart engaged in sexual conversations on the internet with individuals he reasonably believed to be children and attempted to lure those children to a public meeting location in order to engage in sexual intercourse with them.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank and acknowledge the agencies that participated in the investigation that led to the successful prosecution, including the Boonton Township Police Department, Boonton Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Department.

Prosecutor Carroll also commended Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco, Assistant Prosecutor Samantha Polizzi, Detective Michael Thompson, and all others who contributed to the investigation and successful prosecution in this case.