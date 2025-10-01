Frank Cahill Takes the Reins as Governor of NJ District Kiwanis International

PARSIPPANY — A lifetime of service and leadership has led Frank Cahill to the top post in the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International. On October 1, Cahill officially assumed the role of Governor for the 2025–2026 service year, bringing with him more than three decades of dedication to children, community, and the Kiwanis family.

Cahill, a Parsippany resident and publisher of Parsippany Focus, first joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany in 1991. Over the years, he has served in nearly every leadership role imaginable—Distinguished President, Lieutenant Governor, District Chair, and most recently Governor-Elect. His tireless efforts have helped build and strengthen clubs throughout New Jersey, including chartering new ones in Dover, Roxbury, Rockaway, Hanover, and Tri-Town. He was recently involved with new club builds in Cherry Hill and Camden.

As Governor, Cahill will lead more than 80 Kiwanis clubs across the state, focusing on his guiding theme: “Double Down with Frank.” Emphasizing the core pillars of Build, Nurture, and Retain, Cahill’s plan seeks to expand membership, foster stronger relationships across the Kiwanis family, and ensure every community has a chance to benefit from the organization’s mission: improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Circle K District Governor Dylan Caraballo places the official Governor’s pin on Frank Cahill during the swearing-in ceremony in Atlantic City. Cahill chose to have Dylan perform the honor to reflect his passion for strengthening the Kiwanis Family and empowering the next generation of leaders.

“I am honored to serve as Governor of the New Jersey District,” Cahill said. “Kiwanis has always been about rolling up our sleeves and working together for the good of our children and communities. This year, I want to double down on what makes Kiwanis strong—our people, our service, and our partnerships.”

While Cahill has supported countless causes during his 34 years of service, he often points to one project as especially meaningful: cooking and serving meals at Homeless Solutions. “There’s something very humbling about putting on an apron, preparing food, and sharing a meal with those in need,” he said. “It’s a reminder of why Kiwanis exists—to serve directly, with kindness and compassion.”

Throughout the year, Cahill will oversee major district events, including the Midwinter Conference and the District Convention in Atlantic City, while also supporting local service projects, fundraisers, and youth leadership programs like Key Club and Circle K.

Known for his relentless energy and ability to bring people together, Cahill has already begun connecting with club leaders statewide to share his vision. “Frank has the experience, heart, and drive to move our District forward,” said Howard Gordon, past Governor. “He leads not just with strategy, but with compassion.”

As the new Kiwanis year begins, Cahill’s leadership signals a renewed commitment to growth, service, and impact—values he has lived for more than 30 years.