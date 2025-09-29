Preschool Advantage Breaks Record: 113 Children Secured Placements Amid Growing Need

MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage, the Morristown-based nonprofit dedicated to funding preschool tuitions for families in need, proudly announced that it has placed 113 children in high-quality preschools for the 2025-2026 school year—its largest class ever. The organization also reported a record number of applications. This represents a 40% increase since 2018, underscoring the urgent demand for affordable early childhood education in Morris and Somerset Counties.



“Reaching this milestone shows just how great the need is in our communities and how much families trust us to step in,” said Nancy Bangiola, Executive Director of Preschool Advantage. “We are thrilled to support so many children this year, but we also know there are still too many families waiting for support. That is what drives us to keep pushing forward so every child has the chance to thrive in preschool and beyond.”



The need has grown even more acute following the recent shutdown of New Jersey’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which closed to new applicants on July 31, 2025, leaving thousands of families without the childcare and preschool support they depend on. This crisis makes the role of organizations like Preschool Advantage more critical than ever. Preschool Advantage stands ready to bridge this gap, ensuring every child, regardless of family income, has access to the life-changing foundation of preschool.



This year’s class reflects the diverse needs and realities of local families:

• 96% of families fall at or below the income level required to meet basic needs in these counties

• 35% come from single-parent households

• 23% speak a language other than English at home

For thirty years, Preschool Advantage has partnered with 30 high-quality preschools to level the playing field for children ages 3–4. Studies show that children who attend preschool enter kindergarten better prepared, while those who do not risk falling behind early. Access to high-quality preschool can reverse these trends, giving children from all backgrounds a strong start.



Since its founding, Preschool Advantage has funded more than 1,500 tuitions, helping children enter kindergarten ready to succeed.



Applications for the 2026–2027 school year open on January 15, 2026. Parents and caregivers can learn more by clicking here.



Supporters are invited to join Preschool Advantage at its 30th Anniversary Gala, celebrating three decades of impact and rallying community support to meet the urgent demand for preschool tuition assistance.



For more information, click here or call (973) 532-2501.