Monday, September 29, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPreschool Advantage Breaks Record: 113 Children Secured Placements Amid Growing Need
Local News

Preschool Advantage Breaks Record: 113 Children Secured Placements Amid Growing Need

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
28

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage, the Morristown-based nonprofit dedicated to funding preschool tuitions for families in need, proudly announced that it has placed 113 children in high-quality preschools for the 2025-2026 school year—its largest class ever. The organization also reported a record number of applications. This represents a 40% increase since 2018, underscoring the urgent demand for affordable early childhood education in Morris and Somerset Counties.

“Reaching this milestone shows just how great the need is in our communities and how much families trust us to step in,” said Nancy Bangiola, Executive Director of Preschool Advantage. “We are thrilled to support so many children this year, but we also know there are still too many families waiting for support. That is what drives us to keep pushing forward so every child has the chance to thrive in preschool and beyond.”

The need has grown even more acute following the recent shutdown of New Jersey’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which closed to new applicants on July 31, 2025, leaving thousands of families without the childcare and preschool support they depend on. This crisis makes the role of organizations like Preschool Advantage more critical than ever. Preschool Advantage stands ready to bridge this gap, ensuring every child, regardless of family income, has access to the life-changing foundation of preschool.

This year’s class reflects the diverse needs and realities of local families:
• 96% of families fall at or below the income level required to meet basic needs in these counties
• 35% come from single-parent households
• 23% speak a language other than English at home
For thirty years, Preschool Advantage has partnered with 30 high-quality preschools to level the playing field for children ages 3–4. Studies show that children who attend preschool enter kindergarten better prepared, while those who do not risk falling behind early. Access to high-quality preschool can reverse these trends, giving children from all backgrounds a strong start.

Since its founding, Preschool Advantage has funded more than 1,500 tuitions, helping children enter kindergarten ready to succeed.

Applications for the 2026–2027 school year open on January 15, 2026. Parents and caregivers can learn more by clicking here.

Supporters are invited to join Preschool Advantage at its 30th Anniversary Gala, celebrating three decades of impact and rallying community support to meet the urgent demand for preschool tuition assistance.

For more information, click here or call (973) 532-2501.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Kindness Over Callousness
Next article
Parsippany PAL’s Nicholas Bronzino Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who in America
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »