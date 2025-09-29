Monday, September 29, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Kindness Over Callousness

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I’m appalled at the behavior of so many people in this town when it comes to politics. Social media has become a place to rant and attack people you don’t even personally know. It has brought out the worst in people and they just don’t care. Growing up the adage was “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” but somehow that has been thrown out the window.

I have seen friends and others harassed by people just because they are on the other side of the political aisle. I have seen people being doxxed. I have heard of harassing behavior simply for being a candidate running for office. Heck, I was on the receiving end of it when I ran for office as a Board of Education member! It’s appalling and it needs to stop!

You don’t have to agree with everything or everyone, but you should find ways to be kind anyway. When you look back at your life, do you want to be remembered as that hateful person who took down someone else? Or would you like to be regarded as someone to look up to? What legacy do you want to leave behind?

Kendra Von Achen

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
