Letter to the Editor: Kindness Over Callousness

Dear Editor:

I’m appalled at the behavior of so many people in this town when it comes to politics. Social media has become a place to rant and attack people you don’t even personally know. It has brought out the worst in people and they just don’t care. Growing up the adage was “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” but somehow that has been thrown out the window.

I have seen friends and others harassed by people just because they are on the other side of the political aisle. I have seen people being doxxed. I have heard of harassing behavior simply for being a candidate running for office. Heck, I was on the receiving end of it when I ran for office as a Board of Education member! It’s appalling and it needs to stop!

You don’t have to agree with everything or everyone, but you should find ways to be kind anyway. When you look back at your life, do you want to be remembered as that hateful person who took down someone else? Or would you like to be regarded as someone to look up to? What legacy do you want to leave behind?

Kendra Von Achen