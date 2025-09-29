Parsippany PAL’s Nicholas Bronzino Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who in America

PARSIPPANY — Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL), has been selected for inclusion in the upcoming edition of Who’s Who in America, published by Marquis Who’s Who, a leading biographical publisher with over 125 years of history highlighting accomplished professionals.

Bringing attention to Bronzino’s recent feature in Parsippany Focus Magazine titled “Parsippany PAL Expands Programs, Strengthens Community Ties, and Enhances Youth Development Opportunities,” Marquis Who’s Who identified him as a candidate based on his leadership in expanding programs and strengthening youth initiatives at the Parsippany PAL.

“Inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who is an honor that reflects not just my own work, but the dedication of our entire PAL family – volunteers, coaches, community partners, and supporters – who are building opportunities for youth and families in Parsippany,” said Bronzino. “This recognition affirms the positive momentum we’ve created together and inspires us to continue growing.”

Marquis Who’s Who publications serve as a trusted registry of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals across the nation. Being listed among more than 1.5 million accomplished individuals, Bronzino’s profile will stand alongside leaders who have made significant contributions to their communities and industries.

Under Bronzino’s leadership, the Parsippany PAL has introduced new programs, fostered deeper community partnerships, and advanced opportunities for youth development, reinforcing the organization’s role as a hub for growth, inclusion, and engagement.

For more information on the Parsippany PAL and upcoming programs, visit www.parsippanypal.org.