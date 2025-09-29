Tuesday, September 30, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsBuffalo Wild Wings Hosts Fundraiser for Northvail Elementary
Business NewsLocal NewsSchool News

Buffalo Wild Wings Hosts Fundraiser for Northvail Elementary

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2219

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Northvail Elementary School is teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings for a special fundraising event on Tuesday, September 30. From 11:00 a.m. until closing, Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 1540 Route 46 in Parsippany, will donate 15 to 20 percent of each total bill to Northvail Elementary.

The fundraiser applies to both dine-in and takeout orders. Guests placing takeout orders must call in and present the flyer at pickup. Please note that the promotion excludes tax, gratuity, alcohol, and promotional discounts, and there is no code available for online orders.

By enjoying a meal with family and friends, the community can help raise important funds to support Northvail Elementary School.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany PAL’s Nicholas Bronzino Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who in America
Next article
Kiwanis Leader Emily Scharf Named NJ Kiwanis Foundation President, Celebrating 25 Years of Service
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »