Buffalo Wild Wings Hosts Fundraiser for Northvail Elementary

PARSIPPANY — Northvail Elementary School is teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings for a special fundraising event on Tuesday, September 30. From 11:00 a.m. until closing, Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 1540 Route 46 in Parsippany, will donate 15 to 20 percent of each total bill to Northvail Elementary.

The fundraiser applies to both dine-in and takeout orders. Guests placing takeout orders must call in and present the flyer at pickup. Please note that the promotion excludes tax, gratuity, alcohol, and promotional discounts, and there is no code available for online orders.

By enjoying a meal with family and friends, the community can help raise important funds to support Northvail Elementary School.