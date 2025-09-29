Kiwanis Leader Emily Scharf Named NJ Kiwanis Foundation President, Celebrating 25 Years of Service

PARSIPPANY — In a resounding testament to dedication, leadership, and community spirit, Emily Scharf has been named President of the New Jersey District Kiwanis Foundation, marking a new chapter in her 25-year journey with the Kiwanis family.

Scharf, who has been serving as Vice President of the Foundation, brings a wealth of experience and heart to her new role. Her Kiwanis résumé reads like a blueprint for servant leadership: Membership Chair and past President of the Kiwanis Club of Phillipsburg, Vice President and Social Media Chair for the District Foundation, and Financial Counselor for the New Jersey District of Circle K.

Her past service reflects a steady rise through the ranks, always with a focus on mentorship and growth. She served on the Key Leader Committee from 2011 to 2013, led the Hamilton Kiwanis Club as President during those same years, and later became Lieutenant Governor of Division 3 from 2014 to 2015. Scharf went on to guide the Kiwanis Club of Phillipsburg from 2019 to 2021, served as a trustee for the District Foundation from 2022 to 2023, and is completing her current vice presidency for the 2023–2025 term.

Newly elected Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, Frank Cahill, renewed Scharf’s term on the Foundation Board and nominated her to serve as President. She was unanimously voted in by her peers. It is my privilege to renew Emily Scharf’s term on the Foundation Board and to nominate her for President,” said Governor Frank Cahill. “Her dedication, service, and leadership over more than two decades have proven her to be more than deserving of this responsibility. I am gratified that her nomination was met with unanimous support by her peers—there is no better person to lead the New Jersey Kiwanis Foundation into its next chapter of impact and growth.”

Beyond Kiwanis, Scharf is a Senior Associate in Worldwide Research & Development at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Parsippany. A proud New Jersey native, she was born in Old Bridge and has lived in Edison, Glassboro, Princeton, and now Stewartsville. She is married to a fellow Kiwanian, and together they are raising a 9-year-old daughter who proudly considers herself an honorary Kiwanis member.

Her life outside of work and service is just as vibrant. Scharf sings soprano and serves on the Executive Board of the Warren County Community Singers. She also enjoys art, puzzles, time at the beach, and sharing meaningful moments with family and friends.

With her blend of strategic vision, heartfelt service, and creative flair, Emily Scharf is poised to lead the New Jersey Kiwanis District Foundation into a future of inclusivity, growth, and lasting community impact.

About the New Jersey Kiwanis Foundation

The New Jersey Kiwanis Foundation is the charitable arm of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International. Its mission is to provide funding for youth leadership, scholarships, and community health and welfare programs, while supporting Kiwanis clubs in implementing impactful local projects. The Foundation Board reviews contributions, awards grants and scholarships, and develops fundraising strategies to expand the reach of Kiwanis service across the state. By working hand-in-hand with local clubs, the Foundation helps ensure that Kiwanis’ mission—improving the world one child and one community at a time—remains at the forefront in New Jersey.