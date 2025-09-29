Letter to the Editor: Civic Minded Caring: Vote Desai, Kavanagh, Patel

Dear Editor:

Parsippany needs a change in it’s Political Climate, as things have changed to the point of our demise as a community due to corporate real estate influence, Parsippany is “built out”, and the only thing left is the defense of our Master Plan and various communities where possible. Property in many cases has become the enemy of community, especially corporate real estate we are left with in an over-developed landscape.



When Barberio says it takes experience he means let’s keep going the same old way, i’m doing fine me and my corporate developer buddies. We must see those who allege their love for Parsippany, being in reality their love of being in power in Parsippany, the community, and master plan taking a back seat in their interpretation of Home-Rule.

The Mayor has betrayed the residents in the past due to his close relationship with John Inglesino. The Waterview No Rezone fiasco should not be forgotten, a mass continued grassroots accomplishment betrayed, and loss of a important sensitive landscape, used a false pretext it would be taken by housing. His Attorney Inglesino master minding the whole duplicity, in favor of the developer while in the pay of Parsippany taxpayers. After the No Rezone Vote, he promised he would if elected again fulfill the promise of Open Space, only to do otherwise after being re-elected.



His administration at the time allowed the looting of our local open space funding for the less than 10 acre buffer called open space, the 300 foot buffer all spoke of. This buffer could of been had free of charge provided by the developer as a “Non-Structural Stormwater” component of the development near the Troy Brook. More Misuse of power over the community. Parsippany paid almost as much for the buffer than the developer paid for the 16 acres for the mall.

Fast forward to recent time, and the 30-year PILOT deals for warehouses, despite massive resident opposition, and tax and water/sewer fee increases. on resident homeowners. Again Inglesino in the forefront. So he has taken Parsippany out of the rateable chase, to PILOT Deals for Billionaire Corporate Real Estate developers. One sees putting his political career in front, and tossing residents under the bus. (No PILOT for seniors retired on a set income.)

“Hang on to your wallets”. Being Capricious

Mayor Barberio did all this, after republican council, with him at attendance badgering Mayor Soriano, with his “Hang on to your wallets,” and Republican majority council voting down Soriano’s minor requested tax increase to pay for needed failing water infrastructure, which the Barberio administration did not address, using the water/sewer funds for political tax patches. Mayor Soriano’s average raise of $4.36 cents would cover the needed water situation, and maintain full municipal employment. This clearly shows that Parsippany’s actual needs were not considered , and in a capricious manner. Blind partisan party politics on a local level. Upon Barberio’s return all this suddenly changed! “A No Matter Who the Mayor” became the slogan. (Meaning as long as i’m the Mayor)

Double Talk and What Victory in Housing Lawsuit?

Today the Mayor has alleged victory as a partner in a lawsuit against the Housing Numbers is this to a falsehood, for the election; where are the details? Another distortion is the Mayor’s recent statement, that “Parsippany is not overdeveloped, it is in need of redevelopment”. This is double talk. We are in need of redevelopment because we are overdeveloped, all in the name of the corporate tax rateable chase, while our taxes have increased. So in the end what good? Parsippany had wasted more money in the past advocating against public housing while using it as a fear tactic, rather than a obligation, and responsibility under the law. Inglesino had his money machine going strong here with lawsuits he engineered.

Government as intended is not a business it’s a public trust, a science, and an extended family. In Desai, Kavanagh, Patel, we have well rounded, wholesome and intelligent people of a civic nature, not political cronies of a one party cliche of followers. If there is a future worth living we must have the courage and the ability to work for a more just, transparent, and sustainable future. A former Marine, a US Naval Academy Graduate, former Submariner engineer officer, and a Political Science Major, and Law Student; that is where our leadership, and example lies. Vote: Desai, Kavanagh, Patel.

Nicholas Homyak





