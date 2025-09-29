Parsippany PAL to Host Basketball Camp

PARSIPPANY — With schools closed for select days in October, the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is offering young athletes the chance to stay active, sharpen their skills, and have fun at its upcoming Basketball Camp powered by A-Money Basketball.

The camp is open to students in grades K–8 and will be held on Thursday, October 2 and Monday, October 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

For just $75 per camper date ($10 additional for nonresidents), participants will enjoy instruction tailored to all skill levels and all positions. The program emphasizes both fundamentals and fun, ensuring a positive experience for beginners and advanced players alike.

“This camp is a great opportunity for kids to learn the game, stay active while school’s out, and enjoy the spirit of teamwork and community,” said organizers.

Spots are limited, and families are encouraged to register early at www.parsippanypal.org.