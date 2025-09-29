Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Parsippany PAL to Host Basketball Camp

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — With schools closed for select days in October, the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is offering young athletes the chance to stay active, sharpen their skills, and have fun at its upcoming Basketball Camp powered by A-Money Basketball.

The camp is open to students in grades K–8 and will be held on Thursday, October 2 and Monday, October 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

For just $75 per camper date ($10 additional for nonresidents), participants will enjoy instruction tailored to all skill levels and all positions. The program emphasizes both fundamentals and fun, ensuring a positive experience for beginners and advanced players alike.

“This camp is a great opportunity for kids to learn the game, stay active while school’s out, and enjoy the spirit of teamwork and community,” said organizers.

Spots are limited, and families are encouraged to register early at www.parsippanypal.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
