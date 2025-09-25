Mayor Barberio Honors Cahill with Proclamation for Kiwanis Leadership

PARSIPPANY — During the 108th Annual Convention of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, held at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City, Parsippany resident Frank Cahill was officially sworn in as Governor for the 2025–2026 service year. Cahill, a dedicated Kiwanian since 1991, will lead the statewide organization under his theme, “Double Down with Frank,” focusing on building, nurturing, and retaining membership while strengthening the entire Kiwanis family, including Circle K and Key Club.

Cahill, who has devoted more than three decades to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, has served in multiple leadership roles, including President, Vice President, Membership Chair, Lieutenant Governor, and Governor-Elect. Over the years, he has personally sponsored more than 120 members and played a pivotal role in chartering four new clubs, significantly expanding the reach of Kiwanis service to children and families across New Jersey.

At the ceremony, Raj Dichpally, Secretary of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee—where Cahill serves as Chairman—presented him with a proclamation from Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio. The proclamation highlighted Cahill’s longstanding commitment to service and recognized him as only the third Parsippany resident to hold the distinguished role of District Governor, following in the footsteps of Gordon Meth and Michael Muhaul.

Mayor Barberio’s proclamation commended Cahill for his vision, compassion, and leadership, stating: “I do hereby congratulate and commend Frank Cahill on his installation as Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, and extend our full support as he leads with dedication, compassion, and vision.”

Cahill expressed gratitude for the honor and reiterated his mission to grow Kiwanis membership, foster unity, and empower the next generation of leaders throughout the Garden State.