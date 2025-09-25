Thursday, September 25, 2025
Mayor Barberio Honors Cahill with Proclamation for Kiwanis Leadership

Raj Dichpally, Secretary of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presents Parsippany resident Frank Cahill with a proclamation from Mayor James R. Barberio during the 108th Annual Kiwanis Convention at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY — During the 108th Annual Convention of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, held at the Tropicana Resort in Atlantic City, Parsippany resident Frank Cahill was officially sworn in as Governor for the 2025–2026 service year. Cahill, a dedicated Kiwanian since 1991, will lead the statewide organization under his theme, “Double Down with Frank,” focusing on building, nurturing, and retaining membership while strengthening the entire Kiwanis family, including Circle K and Key Club.

Cahill, who has devoted more than three decades to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, has served in multiple leadership roles, including President, Vice President, Membership Chair, Lieutenant Governor, and Governor-Elect. Over the years, he has personally sponsored more than 120 members and played a pivotal role in chartering four new clubs, significantly expanding the reach of Kiwanis service to children and families across New Jersey.

At the ceremony, Raj Dichpally, Secretary of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee—where Cahill serves as Chairman—presented him with a proclamation from Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio. The proclamation highlighted Cahill’s longstanding commitment to service and recognized him as only the third Parsippany resident to hold the distinguished role of District Governor, following in the footsteps of Gordon Meth and Michael Muhaul.

Mayor Barberio’s proclamation commended Cahill for his vision, compassion, and leadership, stating: “I do hereby congratulate and commend Frank Cahill on his installation as Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, and extend our full support as he leads with dedication, compassion, and vision.”

Cahill expressed gratitude for the honor and reiterated his mission to grow Kiwanis membership, foster unity, and empower the next generation of leaders throughout the Garden State.

Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
