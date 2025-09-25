12-Year-Old Hospitalized After Morning Scooter Crash on Halsey Road

PARSIPPANY — At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, officers responded to the area of Halsey Road and Quaker Road for a report of a crash involving a juvenile on an electric scooter and a motor vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 12-year-old juvenile was operating an electric scooter in the westbound lane of Halsey Road when he crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane. At that time, he was struck by a 2014 Subaru Impreza traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Subaru immediately stopped and remained at the scene. The juvenile, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Morristown Medical Center for further treatment.

At this stage of the investigation, authorities stated it does not appear that the speed of the Subaru was a contributing factor. The incident remains under investigation.