Thursday, September 25, 2025
St. Andrew and St. Gregory’s Churches Invite Pets for Special Blessing

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — St. Andrew Lutheran Church and St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church will host their annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 5, at 1:00 p.m.

The event will take place on the front grounds of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, located at 335 Reynolds Avenue. Community members are invited to bring their pets of all shapes and sizes to receive a special blessing.

“All animals are welcome—whether furry, feathered, or scaled,” organizers shared. The Blessing of the Animals tradition celebrates the bond between people and their pets while honoring St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of animals.

For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with St. Andrew Lutheran Church at (973) 887-6713 / [email protected] or St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church at (973) 887-5879 / [email protected]

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
