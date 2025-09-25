Community Partnerships Shine as 3 Century Drive Prepares for Redevelopment

PARSIPPANY — As Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, Frank Cahill was no stranger to connecting local businesses and nonprofits with opportunities that strengthened the community. In September, 3 Century Drive became the focus of such efforts when the building’s owners, Kushner Real Estate Group, coordinated with Nicolas Limanov, Executive Board Member of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery.

Before the property is demolished to make way for a new warehouse — approved by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board — Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, the Morris County Sheriff’s Department, and other first responders used the building to conduct specialized training exercises.

“When Parsippany’s EMS and fire departments approached us about conducting training exercises in our vacant office building on Century Drive, we were happy to help,” said Doug Mineur, representing the Kushner Real Estate Group. “It gave first responders a realistic environment to practice critical skills. We were also glad to donate the remaining office furniture, which the departments shared with local nonprofits, turning unused resources into something valuable for the community. Supporting the towns where we work was something we were proud to do.”

Members of Parsippany Fire District 5 participated in training exercises at the vacant 3 Century Drive building before its demolition, gaining valuable hands-on experience in a realistic environment.

Limanov coordinated the donation process, ensuring that usable furniture and equipment were distributed to organizations that could put them to immediate use. “This project showed how teamwork can benefit everyone,” said Nicolas Limanov. “Instead of letting valuable items go to waste, we worked together to make sure libraries, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies received resources that strengthened their work.”

Through this collaboration, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, Visions and Pathways, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and several other organizations received valuable donations.

Cahill, the incoming Governor of NJ District Kiwanis International, personally reached out to Visions and Pathways to help identify items that could benefit the nonprofit. The organization received a variety of much-needed resources, including desks, filing cabinets, bookcases, tables, chairs, shelving units, and other office equipment that immediately enhanced their operations.

One of the largest beneficiaries, Visions and Pathways, had a long-standing mission of protecting, educating, and empowering at-risk youth and young adults. For more than 50 years, the nonprofit had provided safe housing, counseling, life skills training, and educational support to help young people overcome crises such as homelessness, abuse, and neglect.

Founded in 1970 as Somerset Home for Temporarily Displaced Children, Visions and Pathways expanded over the decades to serve youth throughout New Jersey. Its programs included residential care, outreach to runaway and homeless youth, mentoring, and vocational training — all to equip young people with the tools they needed to achieve independence and stability.

The donations from 3 Century Drive helped the organization furnish living spaces for residents and improve work areas for staff, directly enhancing the quality of services provided.

“We are greatly appreciative of Frank Cahill’s commitment to Visions and Pathways,” said David Walker, Executive Director of Visions and Pathways. “Thanks to Frank’s leadership and the generosity of Kushner Real Estate Group, our organization received high-quality furniture that will directly enhance our programs. This support helps us give youth a home, the tools to become self-sufficient, and the chance to build a brighter future. We are fortunate to have friends like Frank and the Kiwanis community standing with us as we provide for abused and neglected children.”

Cahill praised the collaboration, emphasizing how vital partnerships like these were to strengthening the community. “When the business community and nonprofits worked together, we created an immediate, positive impact,” he said.