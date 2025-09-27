Sunday, September 28, 2025
Durga Puja 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Indian Community Center of Garden State (ICCGS) will host its 33rd annual Durga Puja celebration on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

A Tradition of Devotion and Community

At the heart of the festival is the awe-inspiring image of Goddess Durga, standing in majestic poise atop her lion, subduing the demon Mahishasura. The celebration is more than ritual—it is a living expression of the Devi Mahatmya, a 700-verse epic of divine power and triumph over evil. For 33 years, ICCGS has woven tradition and togetherness into a cultural fabric that unites the Bengali community and friends throughout New Jersey.

A Cultural Panorama

From volunteers building and adorning the Puja mandaps to preparing bhog and Prasad, every detail reflects devotion and selfless service. The halls of Parsippany High School will come alive with music, dance, art, and adda, offering both nostalgia and new memories. The spirited Dhunuchi Naach and the vibrant Sindoor Khela will mark the grand farewell, symbolizing Maa Durga’s blessings until her return next year.

Why You Should Attend

  • A living celebration blending prayer, performance, and devotion.
  • A home away from home for the diaspora, filled with alpona designs, Mahalaya chants, and heartfelt fellowship.
  • A stage for talent showcasing artists, dancers, and musicians from the community.
  • Savory Bengali cuisine and vibrant décor to complete the experience.

Event Details

  • When: October 4 & 5, 2025 (10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)
  • Where: Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Rd, Parsippany.
  • How to Attend: Register online at www.iccgs.org

Durga Puja is a luminous festival of victory, devotion, and belonging. Whether you come to pray, feast, dance, or simply soak in the festive spirit, your presence will make Durga Puja 2025 unforgettable.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
