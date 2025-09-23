Tuesday, September 23, 2025
CCM Offers Accelerated Fall 2025 Late 7-week Classes

County College of Morris

#1 Community College in New Jersey Provides a Fast, Flexible Path to Earning Credits and Building a Brighter Future

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM), named the #1 community college in New Jersey by SmartAsset’s 2025 study of the Best Community Colleges in the U.S., is enrolling students for its Fall 2025 Late 7-week session, with classes beginning Thursday, October 23. This affordable, accelerated session allows students to earn college credits in just seven weeks, compared to the traditional 15-week semester. It is an ideal opportunity for first-time students looking to start college this fall, for those who missed the traditional semester start date, or anyone interested in exploring a new subject area quickly and efficiently. 

With nearly 100 courses offered in the Late 7-week session, students can choose from a wide range of subjects. Over 50% will be accessible online through CCM’s Virtual Campus, providing flexibility for today’s students who are often balancing academics with work or personal commitments. Additionally, many CCM courses are transferable to four-year colleges and universities, making CCM an ideal option for students seeking to fast-track their education while minimizing a financial burden. 

CCM offers one of the best ROIs among community colleges and continues to be a leader in affordable, high-quality education. The Fall Late 7-week session provides a great opportunity for students to learn a new skill or stay on track for timely graduation, while earning credits quickly. With CCM’s wide range of offerings that meet industry demand, students can earn big while saving big, ensuring a pathway to success without the financial strain. 

Emerge Confident in 2026

By enrolling at CCM now, students will be well prepared to continue learning this Winterim 2026 Semester. Winterim courses begin on December 22 and are offered online in a condensed four-week format, providing a great way to lighten a future semester’s course load. Registration for Winterim opens on Monday, November 3.  

CCM currently offers more than 100 academic programs, including associate degrees, industry-recognized certificates, and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.ccm.edu/get-started/. To apply for admission, contact CCM’s Admissions Office at 973-328-5100 or visit www.ccm.edu/admissions/

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
