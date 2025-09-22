Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Kicks Off New Club Year

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its first meeting of the new club year on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The gathering will take place at the Parsippany Library, located at 449 Halsey Road.

The September general meeting invites members and prospective members to come together to connect, inspire, and grow as the club launches another year of community service and fellowship. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about upcoming initiatives and projects while building friendships and partnerships that strengthen the Parsippany community.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, part of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, has a long tradition of service, supporting both local and statewide causes through fundraising, volunteer work, and community engagement.

Residents interested in learning more about the club or becoming involved are encouraged to attend the meeting.