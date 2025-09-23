CCM Gallery Features Retrospective Exhibit Celebrating Long-time Professor

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) is featuring a retrospective exhibition honoring long-time CCM Professor Keith Smith, an acclaimed educator, artist, author and poet. The exhibit is on view now through Tuesday, November 4, in the CCM Gallery, located in the Sherman H. Masten Learning Resource Center. As Smith celebrates 30 years of teaching at CCM, the community is invited to experience his expansive body of work, which includes ink, paint, collage, photography, video, poetry and electrostatic media. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, September 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with wine and light refreshments served.

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the evolution of an artist whose work has been featured at leading institutions, including The Museum of Modern Art (NYC), The Smithsonian Institute (Washington, D.C.), The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and The New Jersey State Museum in Trenton. His art is represented in major collections nationwide and has been featured in numerous publications and media, including Choices in Healing (MIT Press), Creative Healing (Harper), Animals As Teachers and Healers (New Sage Press), Arts Alive (PBS) and New Morning (Hallmark Channel).

“Art is the language I use to understand the world, to question it, and to reflect the human experience,” said Smith. “This exhibition is not just a look back—it’s a map of the journey.”

At CCM, Smith has shaped generations of students, having served as professor of Art, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and chairperson of the Art and Design Department. He also played a key role in designing the CCM Gallery, a non-profit exhibition space on campus serving a vast group of established and emerging artists.

Smith holds BFA and MFA degrees from the California College of the Arts. He is the author of “Mourning Sickness: The Art of Grieving” and recipient of numerous awards, including a Ford Foundation Fellowship, Gold Medals in Painting and Drawing at the California State Exposition and a National Merit Award in Experimental Media from the American Film Institute and Sony Corporation.

The CCM Gallery is located in the Sherman H. Masten Learning Resource Center on the college's campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To explore CCM’s associate degree programs in the creative arts, click here.