Parsippany Hosts Quadruple Wetdown Celebration

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Fire Departments marked a historic day on Saturday, September 20, with the Parsippany Quadruple Wetdown held at 6 Century Drive. From 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., hundreds of residents, supporters, and fellow firefighters gathered to celebrate the arrival of four new fire apparatus placed into service across the Township.
The event featured the dedication of Engine 34 (Lake Parsippany District #3), Tower 6 (Parsippany District #6), Engine 15 (Mount Tabor District #1), and Tower 11 (Mount Tabor District #1). Each vehicle was showcased with pride, representing the latest in safety, technology, and firefighting capability.
Guests enjoyed an afternoon of food, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission was free, with souvenir mugs and t-shirts available for purchase to support the departments. Neighboring fire companies joined in the traditional “wetdown” ceremony, spraying water over the new trucks to christen them into service.
The event highlighted not only Parsippany’s strong firefighting tradition but also the deep bond between its volunteer firefighters and the community.
“This is about more than just new trucks,” said one organizer. “It’s about protecting our community and honoring the men and women who step up to serve.”
The Parsippany Fire Departments extended their thanks to event sponsors Absolute Fire Protection and E-One Fire Apparatus, along with the many volunteers who helped make the celebration possible.