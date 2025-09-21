Monday, September 22, 2025
Parsippany Hosts Quadruple Wetdown Celebration

Firefighters from across the region joined Parsippany volunteers to celebrate the Quadruple Wetdown, christening four new fire apparatus with the traditional spray of water.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Fire Departments marked a historic day on Saturday, September 20, with the Parsippany Quadruple Wetdown held at 6 Century Drive. From 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., hundreds of residents, supporters, and fellow firefighters gathered to celebrate the arrival of four new fire apparatus placed into service across the Township.

Families and community members gathered at 6 Century Drive as Parsippany proudly introduced Engine 34, Tower 6, Engine 15, and Tower 11 into service.

The event featured the dedication of Engine 34 (Lake Parsippany District #3), Tower 6 (Parsippany District #6), Engine 15 (Mount Tabor District #1), and Tower 11 (Mount Tabor District #1). Each vehicle was showcased with pride, representing the latest in safety, technology, and firefighting capability.

Hundreds of residents turned out for the Parsippany Quadruple Wetdown, enjoying food, music, and family-friendly activities in celebration of the Township’s newest fire apparatus.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of food, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission was free, with souvenir mugs and t-shirts available for purchase to support the departments. Neighboring fire companies joined in the traditional “wetdown” ceremony, spraying water over the new trucks to christen them into service.

Firefighter Sponsors were proudly recognized at the Parsippany Quadruple Wetdown, with local businesses and families showing their support for the Township’s fire departments.

The event highlighted not only Parsippany’s strong firefighting tradition but also the deep bond between its volunteer firefighters and the community.

“This is about more than just new trucks,” said one organizer. “It’s about protecting our community and honoring the men and women who step up to serve.”

The Parsippany Fire Departments extended their thanks to event sponsors Absolute Fire Protection and E-One Fire Apparatus, along with the many volunteers who helped make the celebration possible.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

