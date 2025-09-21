Thousands Enjoy Parsippany’s 2025 Fall Festival at Smith Field

PARSIPPANY — Perfect weather set the stage for Parsippany’s 2025 Fall Festival, where sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s brought families out in droves to one of the Township’s signature annual events. Held at Smith Field Park, the festival drew thousands of residents and visitors for an afternoon filled with food, entertainment, and community spirit. This marked the second consecutive year the celebration took place at Smith Field, as construction continues along North Beverwyck Road.

Street Hassle performed live at the 2025 Fall Festival, drawing a large crowd that gathered to enjoy their high-energy music and engaging performance.

Children enjoyed inflatable rides and games at the 2025 Fall Festival, adding plenty of fun and excitement for families throughout the day.

Children enjoyed inflatable rides and games at the 2025 Fall Festival, adding plenty of fun and excitement for families throughout the day.

The crowds attending the 2025 Fall Festival filled Smith Field Park, enjoying a day of food, music, and community spirit.

The Unity Bank Hot Air Balloon was the hit of the 2025 Fall Festival, giving attendees a unique experience high above Smith Field Park.

On one end of the spacious field, guests found rows of tents representing local businesses, civic associations, town departments, and political groups. Shoppers browsed fresh honey, handmade artwork, and even picked up medical tips and health resources. Plenty of booths offered free giveaways and promotional items, ensuring everyone had something to take home.

Sunrise Kitchen served up delicious food at the 2025 Fall Festival, giving visitors another tasty reason to enjoy the day at Smith Field Park.

Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties delighted festivalgoers with authentic flavors and hometown favorites at the 2025 Fall Festival.

Festival-goers enjoyed a feast of options — from classic hot dogs to sizzling kabobs, there was something for every appetite.

Vasila Sanford serves a customer the famous lemonade prepared by the “Rescue Wives” at the 2025 Fall Festival.

At the other end of the festival grounds, the air was filled with the aroma of festival favorites. From local staples like Ferraro’s, Parsippany’s Best Pizza, and Sunrise Kitchen, to empanada trucks, Italian ices, hot dogs, zeppoles, and more, there was no shortage of delicious choices. Ample seating allowed attendees to enjoy their meals while rocking out to live music. A separate children’s area provided games and activities, keeping the youngest festivalgoers entertained.

Board of Education candidates Susy Golderer and Jack Raia greeted residents at the 2025 Fall Festival, sharing their message of community, students, and schools.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development member and Council candidate Jigar Shah joined Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia at the 2025 Fall Festival.

Members of the Parsippany GOP gathered at the 2025 Fall Festival to meet residents and show their support for the community.

The Parsippany Police Department was on hand at the 2025 Fall Festival, ensuring a safe and enjoyable day for all attendees.

Parsippany Police Officer Thomas Carey was spotted driving a golf cart around Smith Field Park during the 2025 Fall Festival, assisting with safety and logistics.

Superintendent of Recreation Joseph P. Plescia and his Recreation Department played a big part in the success of the 2025 Fall Festival, organizing activities, arranging space at Smith Field, and helping make the day fun for all.

Members of the Parsippany–Troy Hills Public Library handed out water bottles, key chains, and other giveaways to attendees at the 2025 Fall Festival.

The Parsippany–Troy Hills Woman’s Club was out in full force at the 2025 Fall Festival, engaging with attendees and showcasing their community service efforts.

Mayor James R. Barberio praised the success of the event, which continues to showcase Parsippany’s strong community spirit. The Parsippany Police Department, Community Emergency Response Team, volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and many dedicated organizers were present to ensure the day was both safe and enjoyable.

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills organizes the annual Fall Festival and will return next year with even more attractions and opportunities to celebrate local businesses and organizations.

Parsippany Democratic candidates Pulkit Desai for Mayor, Diya Patel for Council, and Matt Kavanagh for Council greeted residents at the 2025 Fall Festival.

Lamia R. Elharairi, Alison Cogan, and Michelle Shappell, candidates for the Parsippany–Troy Hills Board of Education, met with residents at the 2025 Fall Festival.

The Lakeland Youth Symphony performed at the 2025 Fall Festival, delighting attendees with their musical talents.

The NanoGurus flexed their robotics chops at the 2025 Fall Festival, demonstrating innovative builds and inspiring the next wave of tech-enthusiasts in Parsippany.

Parsippany’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was on site at the 2025 Fall Festival, assisting with safety and providing support to ensure a smooth event.

The 5th Annual FUNdRAISER, led by Littleton Elementary’s young artists, aims to raise $3,000 for the Parsippany Food Pantry and Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department—inviting the community to support local causes through art and generosity.

Unity Bank representatives greeted attendees at the 2025 Fall Festival, sharing information about their services and showing support for the Parsippany community. The bank also sponsored the popular Unity Bank Hot Air Balloon, giving attendees the chance to enjoy an unforgettable ride.

Rob Corbi and his students from School of Rock energized the crowd at the 2025 Fall Festival with dynamic performances that showcased local musical talent.

Urban Air Adventure Park joined the 2025 Fall Festival, giving attendees a preview of the exciting family entertainment they bring to Parsippany.

Wildlife Preserves representatives engaged with attendees at the 2025 Fall Festival, sharing information about local conservation efforts and the importance of protecting open space in Parsippany.