Thousands Enjoy Parsippany’s 2025 Fall Festival at Smith Field

PARSIPPANY — Perfect weather set the stage for Parsippany’s 2025 Fall Festival, where sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s brought families out in droves to one of the Township’s signature annual events. Held at Smith Field Park, the festival drew thousands of residents and visitors for an afternoon filled with food, entertainment, and community spirit. This marked the second consecutive year the celebration took place at Smith Field, as construction continues along North Beverwyck Road.
On one end of the spacious field, guests found rows of tents representing local businesses, civic associations, town departments, and political groups. Shoppers browsed fresh honey, handmade artwork, and even picked up medical tips and health resources. Plenty of booths offered free giveaways and promotional items, ensuring everyone had something to take home.
At the other end of the festival grounds, the air was filled with the aroma of festival favorites. From local staples like Ferraro’s, Parsippany’s Best Pizza, and Sunrise Kitchen, to empanada trucks, Italian ices, hot dogs, zeppoles, and more, there was no shortage of delicious choices. Ample seating allowed attendees to enjoy their meals while rocking out to live music. A separate children’s area provided games and activities, keeping the youngest festivalgoers entertained.
Mayor James R. Barberio praised the success of the event, which continues to showcase Parsippany’s strong community spirit. The Parsippany Police Department, Community Emergency Response Team, volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and many dedicated organizers were present to ensure the day was both safe and enjoyable.
The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills organizes the annual Fall Festival and will return next year with even more attractions and opportunities to celebrate local businesses and organizations.
