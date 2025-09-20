Phenix Salon Suites Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Phenix Salon Suites officially opened its doors at the Troy-Hills Shopping Center, 1157 Route 46, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, September 20.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, and committee member Jigar Shah joined local owner Andrea Covelli in welcoming the new business to town.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, and committee member Jigar Shah joined local owner Andrea Covelli in welcoming the new business to town.

The Parsippany location features 38 private suites designed for Lifestyle Professionals who want to operate their own salon business in a secure, modern environment. Each suite allows stylists and other professionals to run independent businesses while sharing the benefits of a central, high-visibility location.

Parsippany Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill presents a welcome plaque to Andrea Covelli, owner of Phenix Salon Suites, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Troy Hills Shopping Center.

Andrea Covelli brings both entrepreneurial and educational experience to her role as local owner. She previously owned her own nail salon for five years and is now in her 19th year as a special education teacher. “This is a beautiful space you’ve created, and a very interesting concept. I think you will do well here as all roads lead to Parsippany! I wish you much success,” Mayor Barberio said during the celebration.

Parsippany Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill added, “We are thrilled to welcome Phenix Salon Suites to our business community. This innovative concept not only supports small business owners but also helps strengthen Parsippany’s reputation as a hub for entrepreneurship and growth.”

A larger grand opening event is planned for later this year, but Saturday’s ribbon cutting provided an opportunity to introduce the community to this growing business model.

Phenix Salon Suites, founded in 2007 by beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist Gina Rivera, has redefined the salon industry with its suite rental concept. Since beginning franchising in 2012, the brand has grown to 416 locations across 33 states and the United Kingdom, earning recognition on Entrepreneur’s Franchise Top 500 list for 12 consecutive years.

To learn more about Phenix Salon Suites and its franchise opportunities, click here.