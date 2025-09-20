Homeowners and Renters Have Until October 31 to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey homeowners and renters under the age of 65 are being reminded that applications for the 2025 ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program are now available. For those who did not receive a mailed application, the filing deadline is October 31, 2025.

Under the program, homeowners who earned up to $150,000 in 2024 are eligible for a benefit of $1,750, while those with income between $150,001 and $250,000 can qualify for $1,250. Renters age 64 and younger who earned less than $150,000 are eligible for $450 in relief. Renters 65 and older may qualify for a $700 benefit.

Payments will begin on a rolling basis starting September 15, with funds typically arriving within 90 days of filing. Applicants filing online may choose between direct deposit or paper checks, while paper applications will result in a mailed check only.

For more information, application forms, and filing instructions, visit the NJ Division of Taxation’s ANCHOR webpage by clicking here.