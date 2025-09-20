Former Bookkeeper Sentenced for Theft of Funds from Parishes

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed that Melissa Rivera, 61, Haskell, has been sentenced for theft from Roman Catholic parishes in Washington Township and Pompton Plains.

On May 19, 2025, Rivera pled guilty to two counts of Theft, a crime of the third degree, in violation of 2C:20-3A, before Judge Robert Hanna.

On September 12, Judge Hanna sentenced Rivera to a term of five years probation. As a condition of probation, Rivera will be required to pay the two victim parishes a combined $292,728 in restitution at a rate of $800 a month.

An investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit began after a referral alleged Rivera stole approximately $192,000 while employed as a bookkeeper at Our Lady of Mountain Parish in Washington Township (Morris County), by writing herself numerous checks from parish accounts.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that between May 2018 and May 2024, Rivera created 137 checks at Our Lady of the Mountain totaling $287,487 and 3 checks at Our Lady of Good Counsel parish totaling $5,242, both located within Morris County, while employed as a bookkeeper. The total loss was $292,728. As a result of this investigation, Rivera was subsequently charged on March 27, 2025.

Prosecutor Carroll recognizes the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, whose efforts contributed to the guilty plea in this case.