Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeLocal NewsFormer Bookkeeper Sentenced for Theft of Funds from Parishes
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Former Bookkeeper Sentenced for Theft of Funds from Parishes

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
102

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed that Melissa Rivera, 61, Haskell, has been sentenced for theft from Roman Catholic parishes in Washington Township and Pompton Plains.

On May 19, 2025, Rivera pled guilty to two counts of Theft, a crime of the third degree, in violation of 2C:20-3A, before Judge Robert Hanna.

On September 12, Judge Hanna sentenced Rivera to a term of five years probation. As a condition of probation, Rivera will be required to pay the two victim parishes a combined $292,728 in restitution at a rate of $800 a month.

An investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit began after a referral alleged Rivera stole approximately $192,000 while employed as a bookkeeper at Our Lady of Mountain Parish in Washington Township (Morris County), by writing herself numerous checks from parish accounts.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that between May 2018 and May 2024, Rivera created 137 checks at Our Lady of the Mountain totaling $287,487 and 3 checks at Our Lady of Good Counsel parish totaling $5,242, both located within Morris County, while employed as a bookkeeper. The total loss was $292,728. As a result of this investigation, Rivera was subsequently charged on March 27, 2025.

Prosecutor Carroll recognizes the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, whose efforts contributed to the guilty plea in this case.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Burglary suspects search ends with multiple arrests near Iron Forge Road
Next article
Homeowners and Renters Have Until October 31 to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »