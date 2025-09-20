Sunday, September 21, 2025
Burglary suspects search ends with multiple arrests near Iron Forge Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The active search in the Iron Forge Road area has concluded with multiple individuals taken into custody. Authorities said the matter remains under active investigation and additional information will be released in an official press release in the coming days.

Earlier in the incident, officers were searching for two burglary suspects who fled from a residence on Iron Forge Road. The suspects were described as two Black males wearing dark clothing; one may have been missing a shoe. Multiple agencies assisted, including K-9 teams, drone units, neighboring departments, and the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit.

Residents who observe anything suspicious should immediately contact the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300, extension 0, or call 911 in an emergency.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
