Sunday, September 21, 2025
Parsippany Senior Center to Host Presentation on Medicare Open Enrollment

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio and the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, in partnership with Morris County SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), will host a Presentation on Medicare Open Enrollment on Wednesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha (Boonton if using GPS).

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 to December 7 each year. The session will review Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans, offering guidance to residents as they prepare to make decisions for their 2026 Medicare Health Insurance coverage.

The program will also provide details on NJ SAVE, an initiative designed to help eligible individuals reduce the cost of premiums, prescription drugs, and everyday living expenses.

Registration is required to attend. Interested residents can sign up in the Office on Aging or call (973) 263-7351 for more information.

This event is made possible through the support of NORWESCAP and AmeriCorps Seniors, both committed to serving the community.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

