Parsippany Senior Center to Host Presentation on Medicare Open Enrollment

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio and the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, in partnership with Morris County SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), will host a Presentation on Medicare Open Enrollment on Wednesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha (Boonton if using GPS).

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 to December 7 each year. The session will review Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans, offering guidance to residents as they prepare to make decisions for their 2026 Medicare Health Insurance coverage.

The program will also provide details on NJ SAVE, an initiative designed to help eligible individuals reduce the cost of premiums, prescription drugs, and everyday living expenses.

Registration is required to attend. Interested residents can sign up in the Office on Aging or call (973) 263-7351 for more information.

This event is made possible through the support of NORWESCAP and AmeriCorps Seniors, both committed to serving the community.