Senior Citizen of the Year Nominations Open

PARSIPPANY — Each year, the Township of Parsippany–Troy Hills recognizes an outstanding resident with the prestigious Senior Citizen of the Year award. This honor celebrates an individual who has gone above and beyond in giving back to the community through service, leadership, and example.

Nominations for the 2025 award are now officially open. Community members are encouraged to submit candidates who embody the spirit of volunteerism and have made a lasting impact in Parsippany.

“Parsippany is fortunate to have so many senior residents who dedicate their time and talents to making our township a better place,” said Mayor James Barberio. “This award allows us to shine a light on their efforts and thank them publicly for all they do.”

Applications can be completed online by clicking here. All nominations will be reviewed by the township’s selection committee, with the award to be presented at an upcoming Township Council meeting.

Residents are encouraged to act quickly and submit their nominations before the deadline to ensure their candidate is considered for this special honor.