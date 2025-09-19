Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeLocal NewsSenior Citizen of the Year Nominations Open
Local News

Senior Citizen of the Year Nominations Open

Michele Picone, Parsippany Health and Human Services Director, stands with honoree Karen DeChristopher and Mayor James Barberio during the 2022 Socolowski Award presentation, where DeChristopher was recognized as one of the two distinguished recipients.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
92

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Each year, the Township of Parsippany–Troy Hills recognizes an outstanding resident with the prestigious Senior Citizen of the Year award. This honor celebrates an individual who has gone above and beyond in giving back to the community through service, leadership, and example.

Nominations for the 2025 award are now officially open. Community members are encouraged to submit candidates who embody the spirit of volunteerism and have made a lasting impact in Parsippany.

“Parsippany is fortunate to have so many senior residents who dedicate their time and talents to making our township a better place,” said Mayor James Barberio. “This award allows us to shine a light on their efforts and thank them publicly for all they do.”

Applications can be completed online by clicking here. All nominations will be reviewed by the township’s selection committee, with the award to be presented at an upcoming Township Council meeting.

Residents are encouraged to act quickly and submit their nominations before the deadline to ensure their candidate is considered for this special honor.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rare Cancers and Why They Deserve More Attention in 2025
Next article
Protect Against Identity Theft at Parsippany’s Free Shred-It Event
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »