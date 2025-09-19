Protect Against Identity Theft at Parsippany’s Free Shred-It Event

PARSIPPANY — Residents will once again have the opportunity to securely dispose of personal and confidential documents during the upcoming Free Shred-It Event scheduled for Saturday, October 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Two shredding trucks will be on site, providing ample capacity for participants. There is no weight limit, making it easy for residents to safely discard sensitive papers, financial records, and other documents that should not be placed in household recycling.

The free community service is designed to help protect against identity theft while promoting environmentally responsible disposal. All shredded material will be properly recycled.