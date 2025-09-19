Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeLocal NewsProtect Against Identity Theft at Parsippany’s Free Shred-It Event
Local News

Protect Against Identity Theft at Parsippany’s Free Shred-It Event

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2192

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Residents will once again have the opportunity to securely dispose of personal and confidential documents during the upcoming Free Shred-It Event scheduled for Saturday, October 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Two shredding trucks will be on site, providing ample capacity for participants. There is no weight limit, making it easy for residents to safely discard sensitive papers, financial records, and other documents that should not be placed in household recycling.

The free community service is designed to help protect against identity theft while promoting environmentally responsible disposal. All shredded material will be properly recycled.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Senior Citizen of the Year Nominations Open
Next article
Parsippany Senior Center to Host Presentation on Medicare Open Enrollment
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »