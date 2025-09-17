Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive
Local News

Parsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive

American Red Cross
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1415

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a community blood drive on Saturday, December 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany.

With blood needed every two seconds in the United States, each donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Organizers emphasize the critical message: blood cannot be manufactured — it can only be donated.

The event is by appointment only. Donors can register at bit.ly/DonateBlood2025 or by scanning the QR code provided. Once registered, participants can select a convenient time slot.

“This blood drive is about more than just giving — it’s about saving lives,” said representatives from the Parsippany Lions Club. “Your kindness could be the reason someone gets a second chance.”

The Parsippany Lions Club has partnered with the Parsippany Library, Parsippany Leo Club, Kiwanis, and I3 Innovation Intelligence Impact to bring this vital event to the community.

Residents are encouraged to sign up early, mark their calendars, and take part in a simple yet life-changing act of service.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Italian Night to Celebrate Parsippany’s Italian Heritage
Next article
Parsippany Schools to Host Meet and Greet with New Superintendent Dr. Karen Chase
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »