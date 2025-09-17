Parsippany Lions Club and American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a community blood drive on Saturday, December 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany.

With blood needed every two seconds in the United States, each donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Organizers emphasize the critical message: blood cannot be manufactured — it can only be donated.

The event is by appointment only. Donors can register at bit.ly/DonateBlood2025 or by scanning the QR code provided. Once registered, participants can select a convenient time slot.

“This blood drive is about more than just giving — it’s about saving lives,” said representatives from the Parsippany Lions Club. “Your kindness could be the reason someone gets a second chance.”

The Parsippany Lions Club has partnered with the Parsippany Library, Parsippany Leo Club, Kiwanis, and I3 Innovation Intelligence Impact to bring this vital event to the community.

Residents are encouraged to sign up early, mark their calendars, and take part in a simple yet life-changing act of service.