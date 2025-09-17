Italian Night to Celebrate Parsippany’s Italian Heritage

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany–Troy Hills School District’s Italian Department will host Italian Night: A Taste of Italy on Wednesday, October 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL Building. The event is open to all Parsippany residents and promises an evening of culture, food, and fun in celebration of Italian-American Heritage Month.

Guests will enjoy a wide range of activities including bocce, trivia, a lively tarantella dance, a mozzarella-making demonstration, crafts, live music, and a photo booth. The evening will also feature authentic Italian food and drinks, which will be provided free of charge—donations are appreciated to support future cultural programming.

“This is more than just a celebration of Italian heritage,” organizers said. “It’s about bringing the Parsippany community together to share traditions, stories, and experiences.”

The event is made possible through the generosity of community sponsors including De Cecco, Cerbo’s Greenhouse, Anthony Franco’s Pizza, Whole Foods Market, Eataly, Beretta, Bindi Desserts, Sergio & Co., Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Ferrero, and many others.

Residents are encouraged to attend, bring family and friends, and take part in celebrating the rich cultural contributions of Parsippany’s Italian-American community.