Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Brooklawn Middle School Briefly Placed on Lockdown Following Student Report

Brooklawn Middle School
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday morning, September 17, Brooklawn Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown after a student overheard concerning statements made by another student regarding a possible weapon.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials initiated a lockdown. The student who allegedly made the remarks was quickly located and secured by school staff, the school security officer, and the School Resource Officer.

After a thorough assessment determined there was no immediate threat, the lockdown was lifted and normal school operations resumed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
