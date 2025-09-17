Brooklawn Middle School Briefly Placed on Lockdown Following Student Report

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday morning, September 17, Brooklawn Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown after a student overheard concerning statements made by another student regarding a possible weapon.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials initiated a lockdown. The student who allegedly made the remarks was quickly located and secured by school staff, the school security officer, and the School Resource Officer.

After a thorough assessment determined there was no immediate threat, the lockdown was lifted and normal school operations resumed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.