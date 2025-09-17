Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 to Host 10th Annual Beefsteak Dinner

PARSIPPANY – The Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 will host its 10th Annual Beefsteak Dinner on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Bloomingdale Firehouse, 97 Hamburg Turnpike, Bloomingdale. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s celebration promises an evening of food, laughter, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy a full beefsteak dinner accompanied by tap beer, soda, and coffee—all included in the $70 ticket price.

The night will feature the stand-up comedy of Eric Lyden, best known for his sharp wit and appearances on Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen and Gotham Comedy Live on Comedy Central. Lyden’s reputation for crafting hysterical, relatable punchlines is sure to keep the crowd entertained.

Adding to the festivities, live musical entertainment will be provided by Raquelle Rocco and John Moroski. The evening will also include raffles, door prizes, and plenty of opportunities for camaraderie among friends, family, and community members.

Tickets can be purchased by mailing payment to Mike Zambito, c/o Sons of Italy, 11 Harrison Road, Parsippany, NJ 07051, or via Venmo at @SOI-Morris. Attendees are asked to include names and an email address for confirmation.

For more information, contact Sons of Italy Lodge 2561.