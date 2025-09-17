Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 to Host 10th Annual Beefsteak Dinner

Perfectly cooked, savory, buttery, slices of beef
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY – The Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 will host its 10th Annual Beefsteak Dinner on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Bloomingdale Firehouse, 97 Hamburg Turnpike, Bloomingdale. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s celebration promises an evening of food, laughter, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy a full beefsteak dinner accompanied by tap beer, soda, and coffee—all included in the $70 ticket price.

The night will feature the stand-up comedy of Eric Lyden, best known for his sharp wit and appearances on Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen and Gotham Comedy Live on Comedy Central. Lyden’s reputation for crafting hysterical, relatable punchlines is sure to keep the crowd entertained.

Adding to the festivities, live musical entertainment will be provided by Raquelle Rocco and John Moroski. The evening will also include raffles, door prizes, and plenty of opportunities for camaraderie among friends, family, and community members.

Tickets can be purchased by mailing payment to Mike Zambito, c/o Sons of Italy, 11 Harrison Road, Parsippany, NJ 07051, or via Venmo at @SOI-Morris. Attendees are asked to include names and an email address for confirmation.

For more information, contact Sons of Italy Lodge 2561.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
