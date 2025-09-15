Joan Van Soest’s: Breast Cancer Survivor, 25-Year Journey

MORRIS COUNTY — At just 42 years old, Joan Van Soest’s life changed with three words no one ever wants to hear: You have cancer. What began as unexplained weight loss of over 40 pounds led her gynecologist to recommend further testing. That decision ultimately revealed she had breast cancer.

As a result, she underwent an eight-hour surgery followed by six long months of chemotherapy. Unlike many patients, she didn’t require radiation, but the treatments were just as difficult. Joan still remembers the exhaustion, the painful mouth sores, and the muscle aches that she experienced and seemed to linger endlessly.

But the hardest moment came just three days after her first chemotherapy session, when her hair fell out. “That was the true sign that this was real. That I was actually sick,” Joan recalled.

However, she refused to give up. Grounded in faith, she leaned on the unwavering support of her husband and children, who reminded her of what she was fighting for: the chance to see her kids grow up and live the rest of her life. She also found strength in the doctors she trusted deeply, never doubting their care and guidance.

At the time of her diagnosis, she lived in Franklin Lakes. Now a Montville resident, she reflects on her journey with gratitude. For 20 years, she returned annually to her doctors for follow-ups. Today, she proudly celebrates being a breast cancer survivor for 25 years.

Surviving cancer gave her more than just her health back but also gave her a mission. She has since dedicated herself to supporting others walking the same difficult path she once faced. Whether it’s joining calls and offering advice with patients preparing for surgery through the Reach For Recovery organization or hosting the annual Zumba for the Cure event, she shares her experience openly. Her words provide comfort, encouragement, and hope to those about to face what she endured. By turning her struggle into service, she has become a beacon of resilience and compassion in her community.