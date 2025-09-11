Friday, September 12, 2025
Local News

Update: Candlelight Vigil to Honor the Memory of Charlie Kirk

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY – Friends, family, and community members will gather for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk on Friday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m.

The vigil will take place at CENTRAL PARK OF MORRIS COUNTY. Field at intersection of Governor Chris Christie Drive and Central Avenue.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle as together we honor Charlie’s life, reflect on cherished memories, and find comfort in unity.

Organizers encourage residents from across the community to attend and join in a moment of remembrance. The evening will provide an opportunity to support one another and to celebrate the impact Charlie had on those around him.

For more information, please call (862) 686-4639.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
