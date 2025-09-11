Update: Candlelight Vigil to Honor the Memory of Charlie Kirk

PARSIPPANY – Friends, family, and community members will gather for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk on Friday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m.

The vigil will take place at CENTRAL PARK OF MORRIS COUNTY. Field at intersection of Governor Chris Christie Drive and Central Avenue.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle as together we honor Charlie’s life, reflect on cherished memories, and find comfort in unity.

Organizers encourage residents from across the community to attend and join in a moment of remembrance. The evening will provide an opportunity to support one another and to celebrate the impact Charlie had on those around him.

For more information, please call (862) 686-4639.