Parsippany Police Arrest Man for DWI After Hit-and-Run

PARSIPPANY — On August 26, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to a motor vehicle crash and subsequent hit-and-run on Pomeroy Road, leading to the arrest of Joseph Bruno Lazzaro, 60, Whippany, for driving while intoxicated.

According to police reports issued by Patrolman Robert Seifert, off-duty Patrolman Tosh reported hearing the sound of a crash at the intersection of East Halsey Road and Jefferson Road. He witnessed a vehicle attempting to leave the scene and was able to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Pomeroy Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed that Lazzaro’s vehicle, a 2009 Kia Wagon, had sustained front-end damage consistent with a crash. Lazzaro showed visible signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, watery eyes, and difficulty standing upright. Officers also detected the odor of alcohol.

Lazzaro initially denied drinking but consented to field sobriety tests, which he was unable to successfully complete. He was placed under arrest and transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters, where Alcotest results indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.232%, nearly three times the legal limit.

Lazzaro was processed and later released into the custody of a family member.

Lazzaro was issued the following summons: