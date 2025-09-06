Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Arrest Man for DWI After Hit-and-Run
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Arrest Man for DWI After Hit-and-Run

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
19680

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — On August 26, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to a motor vehicle crash and subsequent hit-and-run on Pomeroy Road, leading to the arrest of Joseph Bruno Lazzaro, 60, Whippany, for driving while intoxicated.

According to police reports issued by Patrolman Robert Seifert, off-duty Patrolman Tosh reported hearing the sound of a crash at the intersection of East Halsey Road and Jefferson Road. He witnessed a vehicle attempting to leave the scene and was able to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Pomeroy Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed that Lazzaro’s vehicle, a 2009 Kia Wagon, had sustained front-end damage consistent with a crash. Lazzaro showed visible signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, watery eyes, and difficulty standing upright. Officers also detected the odor of alcohol.

Lazzaro initially denied drinking but consented to field sobriety tests, which he was unable to successfully complete. He was placed under arrest and transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters, where Alcotest results indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.232%, nearly three times the legal limit.

Lazzaro was processed and later released into the custody of a family member.

Lazzaro was issued the following summons:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident (39:4-129B)
  • Failure to Report an Accident (39:4-130)
  • Reckless Driving (39:4-96)

    Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Local Author Advocates for Children’s Health Through New Book
Next article
Stickley Museum Names Dr. Jonathan Clancy Executive Director
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »