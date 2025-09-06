Stickley Museum Names Dr. Jonathan Clancy Executive Director

PARSIPPANY — The Board of Trustees of The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, the early 20th-century home of designer Gustav Stickley, announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Clancy as Executive Director. Dr. Clancy, currently the Museum’s Director of Collections and Preservation, will succeed Vonda K. Givens, who is stepping down after 17 years of leadership.

“Jonathan is an inspiring leader of exceptional vision, creativity, and commitment,” said Barbara Weiskittel, President of the Board of Trustees. “He is one of the foremost experts on Gustav Stickley and the Arts & Crafts Movement, and over the past five years has worked closely with Vonda to expand and enhance the Museum’s collections and programs. We are thrilled to have him lead us into the future.”

The Museum will recognize Dr. Clancy’s appointment and celebrate Ms. Givens’s many accomplishments at its annual autumn Harvest Party fundraiser on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Ms. Givens will remain in her role through the fall and will work closely with Dr. Clancy, the Board, and staff to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Dr. Clancy joined The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms in 2020 as Director of Collections and Preservation. His scholarship has appeared in American Art, Journal of Design History, and Journal of Modern Craft, among others. He is also the co-author or contributor to several volumes, including Beauty in Common Things: American Arts and Crafts Pottery from the Two Red Roses Foundation, Frans Wildenhain 1950–75: Creative and Commercial American Ceramics at Mid-Century, Art and Authenticity, and The First Metal—Arts & Crafts Copper.

Dr. Clancy earned his Ph.D. in Art History from The City University of New York’s Graduate Center in 2008 and his B.A. in History and Art History from Rutgers University. From 2009 to 2017, he served as Director of the American Fine and Decorative Art Program at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York and has taught at Parsons, FIT, Rutgers, and The City College of New York. He is currently contributing an essay on French ceramics for an exhibition on Taxile Doat, opening at the Wadsworth Atheneum in 2027.

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, Inc. (SMCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1989. Craftsman Farms, Stickley’s former home, is owned by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and operated by SMCF. Restoration of this National Historic Landmark has been supported by the Save America’s Treasures Grant, the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust, the New Jersey Historic Trust, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and generous individual donors. SMCF also receives funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission, the New Jersey Arts & Culture Recovery Fund, and the Arts & Crafts Research Fund. Click here for more information.