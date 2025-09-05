Saturday, September 6, 2025
Local Author Advocates for Children’s Health Through New Book

Jessica Roman offers holistic coaching that shares insights and experiences from her personal journey in helping with chronic and rare conditions.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — A powerful new book written by local mother Jessica Roman is turning heads in both the medical and faith-based communities. Titled Dying to Thriving: How Simple Dietary Changes Reversed My Daughter’s Terminal Genetic Disease, the book tells the remarkable true story of how Jessica’s daughter, born with a rare and fatal genetic disorder, overcame odds and found healing through prayer and nutrition.

Jessica’s daughter was diagnosed with Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS), a devastating and terminal disease that causes chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, chronic urinary retention, severe malnutrition* and intestinal failure. With no known cure and a grim prognosis, doctors told the Roman family there was nothing they could do but manage symptoms.

Refusing to give up, Jessica Roman turned to God in prayer and began an intensive search for answers. Her journey led her to traditional nutrition practices and dietary principles that focus on real, unprocessed, and healing foods. By removing inflammatory ingredients and nourishing her daughter with nutrient-dense meals, Jessica saw what few could have imagined. Her daughter began to improve. Over time, her symptoms vanished, and she now lives a thriving and healthy life.

In Dying to Thriving, Jessica offers a profoundly moving account of her family’s experience, blending personal testimony with practical insights for parents and caregivers facing similar challenges. The book serves as a beacon of hope for those who have been told there is no hope, and it offers a roadmap for natural healing rooted in faith and God ls design for the human body.

Roman is now a passionate advocate for children’s health and chronic disease recovery through proper nutrition. She is also the founder of the Christian Health Collective, a service-based organization made up of Christian practitioners providing physical, mental, and emotional health services grounded in biblical principles.

“This book was written for every parent who has ever heard the words ‘there’s nothing we can do,'” said Roman. “l want them to know there is another path, one that is prayerful, practical, and profoundly healing.”

Dying to Thriving is available now through major online retailers and in select independent bookstores throughout Northern New Jersey. To learn more about Jessica’s ongoing work and access tools for families navigating chronic illness, visit www.CHealthCollective.org.

