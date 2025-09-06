Parsippany PAL to Host Community Blood Drive September 9

PARSIPPANY – New Jersey Blood Services will hold a community blood drive on Tuesday, September 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road.

The drive is part of an ongoing effort to encourage donations that can help patients battling sickle cell disease and other serious medical conditions. According to organizers, one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided to donors throughout the day. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Interested donors can sign up at www.nybc.org/sponsor and enter sponsor code 64380, or call 1-800-933-2566.

“Every pint of blood makes a difference,” said Kristen Kreutter, organizer for New Jersey Blood Services. “We encourage the Parsippany community to come together, donate, and support patients in need.”

To donate, participants must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), bring photo identification, meet minimum weight requirements, and be symptom-free on donation day.

The next scheduled blood drive at Parsippany PAL will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

For more information, contact Kristen at [email protected]