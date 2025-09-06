Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PAL to Host Community Blood Drive September 9
Local News

Parsippany PAL to Host Community Blood Drive September 9

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2455

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY – New Jersey Blood Services will hold a community blood drive on Tuesday, September 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road.

The drive is part of an ongoing effort to encourage donations that can help patients battling sickle cell disease and other serious medical conditions. According to organizers, one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided to donors throughout the day. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Interested donors can sign up at www.nybc.org/sponsor and enter sponsor code 64380, or call 1-800-933-2566.

“Every pint of blood makes a difference,” said Kristen Kreutter, organizer for New Jersey Blood Services. “We encourage the Parsippany community to come together, donate, and support patients in need.”

To donate, participants must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), bring photo identification, meet minimum weight requirements, and be symptom-free on donation day.

The next scheduled blood drive at Parsippany PAL will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

For more information, contact Kristen at [email protected]

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County to Host 24th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Next article
Motor Vehicle Crash Leads to DWI Arrest on Route 10
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »