Morris County to Host 24th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners invites the public to join the 24th Annual Morris County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, September 7, at 6:00 p.m. at the Morris County 9/11 Memorial, 460 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills.

This year’s keynote speaker is Rudy Sanfilippo, who was a firefighter for the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) and a union representative for Manhattan’s 2,000 firefighters at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. He was among the first to arrive at the South Tower command post and one of the last to leave as the tower collapsed. The wind from the pancaking floors blew him off his feet.

When Sanfilippo emerged, he was the only firefighter within a 50-foot radius to walk out alive. In the aftermath, he coordinated support for firefighters and their families, ensuring a respectful recovery process at Ground Zero.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners will lead the remembrance, joined by area public officials, including State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco and Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon.

The ceremony will include a procession of police, fire and EMS personnel, a candle lighting, an invocation by Rev. Herman Scott of Calvary Baptist Church, and the reading of names of the 64 Morris County residents lost in the attacks. Musical tributes will be performed by the Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County,the Morris Choral Society, and the musical duet, Darren O’Neill and Ereni Sevasti.

The Morris County 9/11 Memorial honors the nearly 3,000 people killed when jihadist terrorist crashed jetliners in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, PA. Special recognition is given to the 64 Morris County residents who perished that day. All victims’ names are engraved on ruby-colored stones surrounding the memorial, with brass plaques for each Morris County resident atop the inner wall.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as seating is limited.

Parking is available at the Morris County Department of Human Services, 340 West Hanover Ave., Morris Township, with a shuttle service can take visitors to the memorial.

Police, fire and rescue departments may participate by sending one apparatus per agency and assembling by 4:30 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Academy, 500 West Hanover Ave.

This event will also be livestreamed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/16p1kFBM9f/