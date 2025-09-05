Saturday, September 6, 2025
Teen Business Owner Strengthens Parsippany PAL With $20,000 Donation

Nick Bronzino of the Parsippany PAL with Giovanni DiDomenico, founder of Shop Morris County, during the $20,000 donation check presentation at the PAL on Baldwin Road.
By Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY — At just 16 years old, Giovanni DiDomenico, founder of Shop Morris County, is making a significant impact on the local community. On Friday afternoon, September 5, DiDomenico presented a donation of $20,000 in services to the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL), bolstering youth sports, mentorship, and community programming in Parsippany.

The check presentation took place at the Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, where community members, local officials, and partners gathered to celebrate the teen entrepreneur’s generosity.

“This community has supported me since the day I launched Shop Morris County,” said DiDomenico. “Giving back to the PAL is my way of saying thank you and investing in the next generation. The PAL helps kids build skills, confidence, and friendships, and that matters for the future of our town.”

Nick Bronzino of the Parsippany PAL expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, “We are grateful for Giovanni’s generosity and leadership. This 20,000-dollar donation strengthens our programs today and fuels our plans for tomorrow. It will help the PAL continue to grow moving forward. With support like this, we can reach more families, expand awareness, and welcome even more kids through our doors.”

Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and long-time Parsippany community leader, praised Giovanni’s commitment: “Seeing a 16-year-old step up with this level of generosity is inspiring. Giovanni is showing us that leadership has no age limit, and his contribution to the PAL will benefit children and families for years to come.”

This donation will help the Parsippany PAL broaden its reach and spread awareness of its mission throughout Morris County, ensuring more families are aware of the programs and opportunities available.

Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
